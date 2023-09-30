Houston Astros (88-72) will match up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 30 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 59, or 53.2%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 55-48 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.4% winning percentage).

Houston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 1-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 26 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

