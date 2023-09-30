The Houston Astros visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He has swiped 53 bases.

He's slashed .289/.364/.512 so far this season.

Carroll has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.334/.499 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (12-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 27th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Sep. 25 8.0 3 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 18 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 12 7.0 8 5 5 7 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 7.0 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 6.0 8 6 6 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Verlander's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 160 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 111 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.368/.513 so far this season.

Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 160 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.363/.432 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two walks.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.