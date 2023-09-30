Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Chase Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 24 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .223.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Astros

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .243 AVG .204 .296 OBP .287 .485 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 37/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings