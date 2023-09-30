Evan Longoria vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Chase Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 24 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Astros
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .223.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Ketel Marte
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Jace Peterson
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Gabriel Moreno
- Click Here for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
- Click Here for Christian Walker
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.243
|AVG
|.204
|.296
|OBP
|.287
|.485
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|37/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.