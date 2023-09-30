Gabriel Moreno vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 60 of 105 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 105), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Moreno has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.379
|OBP
|.296
|.415
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/14
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.