Geraldo Perdomo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .231 with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .249 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.
- In 67 of 135 games this year (49.6%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (4.4%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in 34 games this year (25.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season (58 of 135), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.226
|AVG
|.271
|.336
|OBP
|.375
|.347
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|45/30
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander (12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
