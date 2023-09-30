Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .231 with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .249 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.

In 67 of 135 games this year (49.6%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (4.4%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 34 games this year (25.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season (58 of 135), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 66 .226 AVG .271 .336 OBP .375 .347 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 45/30 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings