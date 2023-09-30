Jace Peterson vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 46 walks.
- In 49.2% of his games this season (64 of 130), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Peterson has picked up an RBI in 17.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (23.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|19
|.179
|AVG
|.163
|.280
|OBP
|.255
|.279
|SLG
|.163
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|13/5
|8
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (12-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.