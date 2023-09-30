The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .278 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 106 of 148 games this year (71.6%), including multiple hits 40 times (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (24 of 148), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (53 of 148), with two or more RBI 20 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 75 .308 AVG .250 .388 OBP .335 .513 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 49/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings