Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .262 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 67.8% of his games this year (97 of 143), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 143), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .317 OBP .303 .519 SLG .412 36 XBH 24 15 HR 9 48 RBI 33 59/21 K/BB 42/12 3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings