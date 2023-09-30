Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .262 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 67.8% of his games this year (97 of 143), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 143), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.317
|OBP
|.303
|.519
|SLG
|.412
|36
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|33
|59/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|3
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (12-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up a 3.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
