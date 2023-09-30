The Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hornet Stadium in a Big Sky clash.

Sacramento State ranks 46th in total defense this year (324.5 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 424.3 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Northern Arizona is putting up 22.3 points per contest (73rd-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FCS on defense (34.8 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Sacramento State 388.5 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (17th) 390 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (60th) 138.3 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (27th) 250.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.8 (32nd) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has compiled 483 yards (120.8 ypg) while completing 71.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has rushed 56 times for 253 yards, with two touchdowns.

Chase Belcher has totaled 98 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching seven passes for 93 yards and one score.

Coleman Owen has hauled in 270 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Isaiah Eastman has eight receptions (on six targets) for a total of 119 yards (29.8 yards per game) this year.

Hendrix Johnson's 11 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has been a dual threat for Sacramento State so far this season. He has 912 passing yards, completing 61% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 236 yards (59 ypg) on 45 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has 240 rushing yards on 54 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 82 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Devin Gandy has hauled in 13 receptions for 217 yards (54.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Carlos Hill has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 49 yards per game.

Jared Gipson's eight receptions are good enough for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sacramento State or Northern Arizona gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.