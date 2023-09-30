On Saturday, Tommy Pham (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .253 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 46 walks.

Pham has gotten a hit in 72 of 124 games this season (58.1%), including 27 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 124), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has driven home a run in 45 games this year (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this year (31.5%), including 14 multi-run games (11.3%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 65 .306 AVG .235 .385 OBP .306 .537 SLG .425 13 XBH 23 6 HR 9 17 RBI 34 24/14 K/BB 61/25 3 SB 13

Astros Pitching Rankings