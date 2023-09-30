The UCF Knights are expected to win their game versus the Baylor Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+10.5) Under (56.5) UCF 30, Baylor 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UCF vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Knights have posted two wins against the spread this season.

UCF is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

There have been three Knights games (out of four) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Bears.

The Bears is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Baylor has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Bears have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Baylor games this year is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 38.3 20 52 10 24.5 30 Baylor 20 26.8 20 26.8 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.