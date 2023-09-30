The No. 7 Washington Huskies (4-0) have a Pac-12 matchup versus the Arizona Wildcats (3-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Washington vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 46, Arizona 11

Washington 46, Arizona 11 Washington has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Arizona lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +700 odds on them winning this game.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-19.5)



Washington (-19.5) Against the spread, Washington is 3-1-0 this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Arizona has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Washington and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 65.5 points twice this season.

There has not been a Arizona game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 65.5.

Washington averages 49.8 points per game against Arizona's 28.5, totaling 12.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 65.5.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 60.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 40.3 41.7 36 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 57.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 36.7 38 36 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.