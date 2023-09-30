MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The college football season continues into Week 5, which includes five games involving schools from the MEAC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at Delaware State Hornets
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at Norfolk State Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Central Eagles
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
