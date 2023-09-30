Week 5 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving Pac-12 teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include picking Colorado +21.5 against USC as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Washington vs. Arizona matchup.

Best Week 5 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Colorado +21.5 vs. USC

  • Matchup: USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: USC by 5.4 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 30
  • TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +27.5 vs. Oregon

  • Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 11.5 points
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Arizona +18.5 vs. Washington

  • Matchup: Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 9.9 points
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 5 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 65.5 - Washington vs. Arizona

  • Matchup: Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats
  • Projected Total: 56.2 points
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Arizona State vs. Cal

  • Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears
  • Projected Total: 55.8 points
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 61.5 - Oregon vs. Stanford

  • Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal
  • Projected Total: 58.2 points
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: September 30
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Utah 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 22.3 / 9.5 322.5 / 263.8
Washington 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 49.8 / 17.0 593.3 / 370.8
Oregon 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 54.0 / 13.3 570.8 / 264.0
Washington State 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 45.8 / 25.5 533.5 / 382.8
USC 4-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 55.0 / 20.0 569.3 / 364.5
Colorado 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.5 / 33.3 409.0 / 475.8
Arizona 3-1 (1-0 Pac-12) 28.5 / 16.0 450.5 / 314.3
UCLA 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.0 / 11.0 456.0 / 263.8
Oregon State 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 39.5 / 17.8 459.5 / 324.8
Cal 2-2 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.8 / 27.8 453.5 / 342.8
Stanford 1-3 (0-2 Pac-12) 22.5 / 32.8 374.0 / 430.0
Arizona State 1-3 (0-1 Pac-12) 16.8 / 29.8 307.8 / 353.8

