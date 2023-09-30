Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all six games involving teams from the SWAC.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 AT&T SportsNet (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 UAPB Sports Network Alcorn State Braves at Alabama State Hornets 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Valley SN

