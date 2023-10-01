The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium and will aim to continue a three-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

When is 49ers vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this game suggested by the model (13 points) is slightly less than the 14-point edge BetMGM gives to the 49ers, though the data still has them as the favorite.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.5%.

The 49ers have won all three of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

San Francisco has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -950 or shorter.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Arizona has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+14)



Arizona (+14) The 49ers have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are a perfect 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams average a combined 10.5 more points per game, 54 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 43.5 points.

The 49ers and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 7.2 less points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this game.

The 49ers have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Two of the Cardinals' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.