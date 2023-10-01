Cardinals vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 4
For their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 PM , the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) have eight players on the injury report.
The Cardinals' last game was a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The 49ers head into this matchup after a 30-12 win over the New York Giants in their last game.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Conner
|RB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Eye
|Full Participation In Practice
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Finger
|Questionable
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Shin
|Doubtful
|Trent Williams
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Season Insights
- In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank 18th in the NFL (329.7 total yards per game) and 26th on defense (367.7 total yards allowed per contest).
- In terms of points scored the Cardinals rank 13th in the NFL (24 points per game), and they are 15th on the other side of the ball (22.3 points allowed per contest).
- The Cardinals are generating 173.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 233 passing yards per game (21st-ranked) on defense.
- With 156.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 26th, surrendering 134.7 rushing yards per game.
- The Cardinals have produced five forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) and committed two turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks seventh in the NFL.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Cardinals (+625)
- Total: 43.5 points
