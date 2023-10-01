How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals average 24 points per game, 10 more than the 49ers allow (14).
- The Cardinals rack up 329.7 yards per game, 71.4 more yards than the 258.3 the 49ers give up.
- This year Arizona rushes for 103.3 more yards per game (156.3) than San Francisco allows (53).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (5).
Cardinals Away Performance
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Washington
|L 20-16
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|New York
|L 31-28
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Dallas
|W 28-16
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
