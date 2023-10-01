The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals average 24 points per game, 10 more than the 49ers allow (14).

The Cardinals rack up 329.7 yards per game, 71.4 more yards than the 258.3 the 49ers give up.

This year Arizona rushes for 103.3 more yards per game (156.3) than San Francisco allows (53).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (5).

Cardinals Away Performance

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Washington L 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 New York L 31-28 FOX 9/24/2023 Dallas W 28-16 FOX 10/1/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 10/8/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 10/22/2023 at Seattle - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.