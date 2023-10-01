At Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers meet James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals in a battle featuring two of the brightest stars in football, beginning at 4:25 PM ET.

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +950

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +260

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +110

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Ertz - - 24.5 (-113) James Conner - 52.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Joshua Dobbs 183.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Marquise Brown - - 45.5 (-113) Rondale Moore - - 25.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 24.5 (-113)

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 52.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 42.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 85.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 227.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) - Deebo Samuel - - 44.5 (-113)

