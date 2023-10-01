The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Cardinals can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Santa Clara, California

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 14 43.5 -1000 +625

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Arizona's contests this season is 40.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cardinals are a perfect 3-0-0 against the spread so far this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Arizona has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's outings this year is 43.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-0-1).

The 49ers have won every time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.

San Francisco has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

49ers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 30 5 14 5 43.5 1 3 Cardinals 24 13 22.3 14 40.2 2 3

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.2 41.5 37.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24 25 22 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25 27 24 ATS Record 2-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

