Cardinals vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) are heavily favored (by two touchdowns) as they try to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. This contest has a point total of 44.
The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Cardinals. As the Cardinals prepare for this matchup against the 49ers, check out their betting insights and trends.
Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-14)
|44
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-14)
|44.5
|-900
|+610
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Arizona is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.
- Arizona has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.
- San Francisco is 2-0-1 against the spread this season.
- One of San Francisco's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
