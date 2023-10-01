Diamondbacks vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) and Houston Astros (89-72) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (9-5, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies.
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (745 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ White Sox
|W 15-4
|Zach Davies vs José Ureña
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luis Patiño
|September 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Bryce Jarvis vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Zac Gallen vs Jose Urquidy
|September 30
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|-
|Zach Davies vs Cristian Javier
