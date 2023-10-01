Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) and Houston Astros (89-72) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (9-5, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (745 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule