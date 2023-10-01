Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Cristian Javier, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .251 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 745 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.322 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies to the mound for his first start this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Cristian Javier

