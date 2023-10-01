Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (89-72) on Sunday, October 1, when they square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) at Chase Field at 3:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-165). The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-5, 4.67 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to bet on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Astros but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Walker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 60, or 53.6%, of the 112 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 30-23 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (56.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-4 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 11th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.