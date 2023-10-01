The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Houston Astros (89-72), at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (9-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-5, 4.67 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (9-5) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.282 in 30 games this season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 30 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

