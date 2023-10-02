As of October 2, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +75000, are the worst in the NFL.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600

+6600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), the Cardinals are 32nd in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 22nd, according to computer rankings.

The Cardinals have had the biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +20000 at the start of the season to +75000.

The Cardinals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.1%.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona has beaten the spread three times in four games.

There have been three Cardinals games (out of four) that hit the over this season.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Arizona has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Cardinals are totaling 337.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 374.5 yards per contest.

The Cardinals are compiling 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 24th, surrendering 25.5 points per game.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has four TD passes and zero picks in four games, completing 70.7% for 814 yards (203.5 per game).

Also, Dobbs has run for 141 yards and one TD.

On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and accumulated 318 yards (79.5 per game).

In four games, Marquise Brown has 21 receptions for 239 yards (59.8 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Michael Wilson has scored two times, hauling in 14 balls for 237 yards (59.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the Cardinals' Kyzir White has registered 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in his four games.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +15000 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +900 4 October 1 @ 49ers L 35-16 +500 5 October 8 Bengals - +3500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +5000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3000 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +10000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +500 16 December 24 @ Bears - +50000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +5000

