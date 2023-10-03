Alek Thomas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .227 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 115 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.206
|.296
|OBP
|.246
|.434
|SLG
|.312
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
