As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +75000.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +10000

+10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cardinals are 32nd in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (26th).

The Cardinals have experienced the biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +20000 at the start of the season to +75000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cardinals have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of four Cardinals games this year, three have gone over the total.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Arizona has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Cardinals rank 12th in total offense (337.8 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (374.5 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Cardinals are compiling 22 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 25th defensively with 25.5 points allowed per game.

Cardinals Impact Players

In four games, Joshua Dobbs has passed for 814 yards (203.5 per game), with four TDs and zero INTs, and completing 70.7%.

Dobbs also has rushed for 141 yards and one TD.

James Conner has run for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and two scores in four games.

In four games, Marquise Brown has 21 receptions for 239 yards (59.8 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Michael Wilson has 14 catches for 237 yards (59.3 per game) and two scores.

In four games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has posted 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 37 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +20000 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +900 4 October 1 @ 49ers L 35-16 +500 5 October 8 Bengals - +3500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +10000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +10000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +500 16 December 24 @ Bears - +50000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.