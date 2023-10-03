Christian Walker vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 95 of 157 games this year (60.5%), including 41 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- In 18.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (39.5%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (14.0%).
- He has scored a run in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.39 ERA in 193 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.