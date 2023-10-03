Corbin Carroll vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (162) this season.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 102 of 153 games this season, with multiple hits 48 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (24 of 153), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 82 games this year (53.6%), including multiple runs in 28 games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.283
|.368
|OBP
|.358
|.530
|SLG
|.486
|34
|XBH
|31
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|20
|SB
|33
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
