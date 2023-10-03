Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:08 PM ET on October 3.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

