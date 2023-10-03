On Tuesday, October 3 at 7:08 PM ET, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the Wild Card round at American Family Field.

The Diamondbacks are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-185). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 52, or 60.5%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have an 11-9 record (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Brewers went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+310) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jace Peterson 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 11th 2nd

