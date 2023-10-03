The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of the NL Wild Card Series at 7:08 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.

Pfaadt has collected three quality starts this year.

Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (10-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.39 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .200 in 32 games this season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 19 of them.

In 32 starts, Burnes has pitched through or past the fifth inning 30 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).

Corbin Burnes vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 11-for-49 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 13 innings this season against the right-hander.

