The NL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Action begins at 7:08 PM ET at American Family Field, and can be watched on ESPN2. Corbin Burnes is starting for the Brewers and Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

The favored Brewers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -185 +150 8 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 6-5, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 70 of 162 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 32-30 52-48 56-57 28-21

