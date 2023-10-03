Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on October 3 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up to start the NL Wild Card Series.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 61 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 106), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (35.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.7%).

He has scored in 27.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.8%.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings