Geraldo Perdomo vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off to open the NL Wild Card Series.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 67 of 137 games this season (48.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (4.4%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.069 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
