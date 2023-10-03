On Tuesday, Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .148 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off to open the NL Wild Card Series.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 67 of 137 games this season (48.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (4.4%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

