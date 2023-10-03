Jace Peterson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series..
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 47 walks.
- Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 48.9% of his games this season (64 of 131), with at least two hits 12 times (9.2%).
- He has gone deep in five games this season (3.8%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this season (17.6%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.185
|AVG
|.237
|.285
|OBP
|.322
|.299
|SLG
|.316
|12
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|52/26
|K/BB
|49/21
|9
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 33rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.069 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.