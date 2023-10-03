The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .263 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 48th in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 99 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.9% of his games this season, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (37.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .265 AVG .262 .319 OBP .303 .518 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings