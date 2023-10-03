On Tuesday, Tommy Pham (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off to begin the NL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Pham has gotten at least one hit in 58.4% of his games this year (73 of 125), with multiple hits 27 times (21.6%).

Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (11.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 45 games this year (36.0%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (31.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 65 .306 AVG .235 .385 OBP .306 .537 SLG .425 13 XBH 23 6 HR 9 17 RBI 34 24/14 K/BB 61/25 3 SB 13

Brewers Pitching Rankings