Tommy Pham vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tommy Pham (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will square off to begin the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pham has gotten at least one hit in 58.4% of his games this year (73 of 125), with multiple hits 27 times (21.6%).
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (11.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45 games this year (36.0%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (31.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|65
|.306
|AVG
|.235
|.385
|OBP
|.306
|.537
|SLG
|.425
|13
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|34
|24/14
|K/BB
|61/25
|3
|SB
|13
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), fifth in WHIP (1.069), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.