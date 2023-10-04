On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .227 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 52.6% of his games this season (61 of 116), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.8%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 29 games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .251 AVG .206 .296 OBP .246 .434 SLG .312 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings