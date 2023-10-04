The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: ESPN2

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 60.8% of his 158 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

In 29 games this year, he has homered (18.4%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Walker has driven home a run in 63 games this season (39.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (71 of 158), with two or more runs 11 times (7.0%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings