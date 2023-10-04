Christian Walker vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 60.8% of his 158 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- In 29 games this year, he has homered (18.4%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has driven home a run in 63 games this season (39.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (71 of 158), with two or more runs 11 times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 210 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.