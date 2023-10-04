Corbin Carroll vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 162 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this year (103 of 154), with at least two hits 49 times (31.8%).
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.283
|.368
|OBP
|.358
|.530
|SLG
|.486
|34
|XBH
|31
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|20
|SB
|33
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 210 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
