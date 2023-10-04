Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:08 PM ET on October 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-10) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (17-9) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 41, or 47.7%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 22-30 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

