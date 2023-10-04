Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday, October 4 at American Family Field. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Diamondbacks.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (12-10, 3.80 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 52 out of the 87 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have a 36-25 record (winning 59% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Brewers went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 41, or 47.7%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 22 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.