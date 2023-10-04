The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 53 stolen bases.

He has a .287/.363/.508 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (12-10) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 31st start of the season.

He has 16 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Peralta has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 24 3.0 9 4 4 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 18 6.0 4 1 1 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 12 6.1 2 1 1 9 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 5.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 153 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.370/.451 on the year.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 65 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .240/.318/.429 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

