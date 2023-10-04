The Milwaukee Brewers are at home for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks lead the series 1-0 as they look to move on to the NLDS.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-10, 3.80 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-9) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Gallen is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.

Gallen will try to build on a 25-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

In eight of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .240 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1292 total hits and 17th in MLB action with 728 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.386) and are 24th in all of MLB with 165 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Gallen has thrown 14 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out 15.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (12-10) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in three innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 30 games.

He has 16 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Peralta has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.