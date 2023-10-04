The NL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will look to clinch a berth in the NLDS when the game begins at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN2. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks while the Brewers have yet to name their starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.323 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta

