After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

In 57.9% of his 107 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (39 of 107), with more than one RBI six times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 28.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.8%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings