On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 68 of 138 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 30 times (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.6% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 59 of 138 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings