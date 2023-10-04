Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .263.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 99 of 146 games this year (67.8%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (24.0%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (37.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.319
|OBP
|.303
|.518
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Sept. 24, the righty threw three innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.